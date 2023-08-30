Missing: 70-year-old man last seen on Lill Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a missing man, 70-year-old Joaquin Lopez, with Alzheimer’s disease.

Officers also say he may need medical attention. Joaquin was last seen on Lill Street in the city’s north side on Monday around 2 p.m. He may go by the name “Chipa”.

Joaquin was last seen earing a green flannel, black jeans, and black flip-flops. Anyone with information that can help to find Joaquin is asked to call 911.