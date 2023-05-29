NYSP looking for missing 71-year-old woman with Parkinson’s Disease

GENEVA, N.Y. – Cynthia Defelice is a 71-year-old missing vulnerable adult with Parkinson’s Disease who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on N Kashong PT in the city of Geneva, Ontario County, at 8:00 a.m on Sunday. Cynthia was driving a 2016 gray Toyota RAV4 with New York registration BAZ-2001.

DOB: 12/28/1951

Sex: Female

HGT: 5’04”

WGT: 115 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

If you see her, call NYSP Canandaigua (585) 398-4100 or 911.



