NYSP looking for missing 71-year-old woman with Parkinson’s Disease
GENEVA, N.Y. – Cynthia Defelice is a 71-year-old missing vulnerable adult with Parkinson’s Disease who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on N Kashong PT in the city of Geneva, Ontario County, at 8:00 a.m on Sunday. Cynthia was driving a 2016 gray Toyota RAV4 with New York registration BAZ-2001.
DOB: 12/28/1951
Sex: Female
HGT: 5’04”
WGT: 115 lbs.
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
If you see her, call NYSP Canandaigua (585) 398-4100 or 911.