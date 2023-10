The 9-year-old girl missing from a park in northeastern New York has been found alive, according to the New York State Police. They say a suspect is in custody.

Charlotte Sena has been found alive and in good health, according to troopers.

State police had been searching since Saturday night for Charlotte, who was abducted near a park in Gansevoort. State police activated an Amber Alert.

NYSP says the investigation continues.