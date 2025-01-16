Missing: Boy, 10, last seen on Rochester’s northwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen on the city’s northwest side.

Joseph Bryant was last seen walking around Finch Street and Glendale Park, a block from Dewey Avenue, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a black and red hat, a grey jacket, gray jeans, and black and red sneakers.

Joseph is Black, is about 5 foot 5, and has brown eyes. Anyone with information that can help to find Joseph is asked to call 911 or RPD at 585-428-6666.