ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police need your help finding missing 10-year-old De’Malachi McKnight.

RPD says he ran away from a home on Reynolds Street and may be in danger. He is about 5 foot 1, 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information that can help to find De’Malachi is asked to call 911 and ask to speak with a Genesee Section Supervisor.