Missing: Boy, 15, last seen in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Ontario County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing runaway 15-year-old boy.

Randell Parris Jr. was last seen in Canandaigua, at a gas station near the courthouse, on Thursday, Oct. 24 around 4 or 5 p.m. Deputies say he could be in Canandaigua where he has several friends or with family in the City of Rochester.

He’s about 5 foot 7 and could have a gray mountain bike or a black and red backpack. Anyone with information that can help to find Parris is asked to call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at 585-394-4560.