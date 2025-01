ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy and his mother have been found safe after they went missing, Rochester Police have confirmed.

The boy, Yasiah Johnson-Denkins, and the mother, Briana Johnson, went missing on Sunday around 6 p.m. and were believed to be together. Yasiah was last seen on I-490 at Route 33A in the Town of Bergen, Genesee County.