Missing: Buffalo man, 37, who may be in Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police need your help to find David Carnrike, a missing 37-year-old man from Buffalo who may be in the Rochester area.

David has been missing since late September and was last seen near the Riverside neighborhood in Buffalo. His family has been unable to contact him.

The Western New York Missing and Unidentified Persons Network says he could be between Buffalo and Rochester. They’re organizing a search for David in the Rochester area on Sunday, Feb. 14. You can meet in front of the Central Library of Rochester on South Avenue at noon and the search runs through 3 p.m.

Anyone with information that can help to find David is asked to call 911. He is about 6 feet tall and has a tattoo of a cross on his arm.