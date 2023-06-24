Missing Child Alert issued for Brighton teen

A New York State Missing Child alert has been issued for Jaden P. Lessner, 19, of Brighton. It is believed that he may be in need of medical attention.

According to the alert, requested by Brighton police, Jaden Lessner was last seen on Avalon Drive in Brighton at 12:30 p.m. Friday. He was driving a gray 2003 Kia Soul with the plates LCA 6195. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black or navy sweatpants and black sneakers. He is 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, white with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 528-2219 or 911.