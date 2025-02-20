Missing: Girl, 1, of Rochester who may be in danger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl who may be in danger.

RPD says the girl, Catallela Ortiz, is believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Anamariely Mercado, who is also missing and is pregnant. Catallela was last seen on Emerson Street in the city around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Catallela has bold hair and is about two feet tall. Her mother is 4 foot 9, has brown hair, and has brown eyes. Anyone with information that can help to find Catallela and her mother is asked to call 911 or (585)-428-6702.