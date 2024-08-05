Missing: Girl, 13, last seen in Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

India Dukes left her grandmother’s home on Myrtlewood Drive in Henrietta on Sunday evening. She was last seen leaving her apartment on foot.

India is 5 foot 4 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink top with sandals.

India’s family believes she may be in the City of Rochester. Anyone with information that can help to bring India home is asked to call 911.