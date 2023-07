CHILI, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mari’Onna Miller was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. on Saturday in Chili. Deputies believe a friend picked up Mari’Onna at her driveway.

Mari’Onna is 5 foot 1, about 120 pounds, and has orange hair. She was last seen wearing orange sweatpants and a white T-shirt. If you have any information that can help to find Mari’Onna, please call 911.