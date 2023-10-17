Missing: Girl, 14, last seen in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. — The Village of Albion Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl, Aniyah Hyde.

Aniyah’s family says she ran away from home on Oct. 12 around 9 a.m. and hasn’t contacted them since them. Police say it’s unknown what she could be wearing at this time.

Aniyah is 5 foot 2, about 140 pounds, has brown eyes, and has brown hair. Anyone with information that can help to find Aniyah is asked to call 911, Albion Police at (585)-589-5627, or the Orleans County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (585)-589-5527.