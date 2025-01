PENFIELD, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen leaving her home in Penfield.

Raquel Castro was last seen on New Year’s Day around 8:40 p.m. when she got into an unknown vehicle. She was last seen wearing a black hoody, black sweatpants, and grey sandals.

Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Raquel to call 911.