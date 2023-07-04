Missing: Girl, 16, last seen in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Henrietta.

Fnu Deewa was last seen leaving her home on Myrtlewood Drive in Henrietta around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. She is about 5 foot 4, about 120 pounds, has brown eyes, and has brown hair. Fnu was last seen wearing a white shirt and black and white pants. She is a light-complexed person of Middle Eastern descent.

If you have any information that can help to find Fnu, please call 911.