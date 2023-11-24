Missing: Girl, 16, last seen leaving home in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kamaiya Cornish-Fraser was last seen leaving her home in Wheatland near the Village of Scottsville on foot on Thursday around 7:45 p.m. This is the second time she has gone missing this week.

Kamaiya is about 5 foot 6 and 130 pounds. She has shoulder length black dreadlocks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green NorthFace jacket and red sweatpants. Anyone with information that can help to find Kamaiya is asked to call 911.