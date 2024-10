ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monore County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lia Houser was last seen around Cedar Terrace in Hilton on Monday around 11:30 p.m. She is 5 foot 4, white, and her clothing description is unknown. She isn’t believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information that can help to find Lia is asked to call 911.