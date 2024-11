ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Joseph Cordello. He was last seen on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. leaving the Surrey Hill Way area in the Town of Henrietta.

Cordello was driving his white 2016 Hyundai Elantra, license plate NY Registration MC767. He is 6’3″, 200 lbs, and is not believed to be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.