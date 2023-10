WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, Layana Ziegler. She was last seen at 8 p.m. on Monday at her home in Webster.

Layana is 5 foot 3, about 120 lbs., has brown hair, and has blue eyes. Her last known clothing is unknown. Anyone with information that can help to find Layana is asked to call 911.