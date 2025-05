BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton Police are looking for a missing 25-year-old man with autism.

Matthew Conlin was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and gray sweatpants. He is white, about 5 foot 8, has brown hair, and has brown eyes. We’re working to get information from Brighton Police about where and when he was last seen.

Anyone with information that can help to find Matthew is asked to call the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.