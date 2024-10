HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.

Dujoun Campbell was last seen leaving his home in Henrietta on Tuesday around 8 p.m. and was driving a red Subaru. He is about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information that can help to find Dujoun is asked to call 911.