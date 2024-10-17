Missing: Man, 38, last seen on Stenson Street and may be in danger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for a 38-year-old man who may be in danger.

Michael McGuire was last heard from late Wednesday night through text message and last seen two days ago on Stenson Street, between Lexington Avenue and Emerson Street, on the city’s northwest side.

RPD says there are “suspicious circumstances” behind his disappearance. He’s 5 foot 5 and has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information that can help to find Michael is asked to call 911.