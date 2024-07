ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing man, 45, last seen in Henrietta on Thursday, June 27.

Jeffrey Hoffere was last seen that day around 6 a.m. around East Henrietta Road between Ward Hill and Jeffords roads. He is about 5 foot 7 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information that can help to find Jeffrey is asked to call 911.