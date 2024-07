CHILI, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Chili.

Edwin Martinez, 58, left his home on Autumn Chapel Way in Chili on Thursday, July 11. He’s about 5 foot 7 and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information that can help to find Edwin is asked to call 911.