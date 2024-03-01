Missing: Man, 62, last seen in East Rochester and may need medical attention

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing man, 62-year-old Donald Husted, last seen in the Village of East Rochester.

East Rochester Village Police say he is believed to be endangered and may need medical attention. He has diabetes and bipolar disorder.

Donald was last seen on Main Street in the village at 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a tan overcoat or a jean jacket. Anyone with information that can help to find Donald is asked to call 911.