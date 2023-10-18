Missing: Man, 72, with Alzheimer’s disease last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who may be in need of medical attention.

Albert Butts was last seen on Lawndale Terrence off Clifford Avenue on the city’s northeast side around midnight on Wednesday. He is believed to be on foot.

Albert was last seen wearing a burgundy colored sweat suit and slippers. He is 5 foot 9, about 280 pounds, has gray hair, and has brown eyes. Anyone with information that can help to find Albert is asked to call 911.