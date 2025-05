ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police need your help to find a missing man, 78, who has dementia and may need medical assistance.

Leon Dukes was last seen on Brown Street on the city’s west side around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. He is believed to be on foot.

Leon was last seen wearing a striped shirt and jeans with a hole in the front. He is 5 foot 7 and has brown eyes. Anyone with information that can help find Leon is asked to call 911.