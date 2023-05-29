Missing: Man, 84, whose car was last seen on Lake Ave in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police need your help finding an 84-year-old whose car was last seen on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday.

Alred Lawrence was traveling from his home of Tyrone in Schuyler County to Penn Yan in Yates County to visit his niece. He left his home around 3 p.m. on Sunday and his car was seen in Rochester the next morning around 8 a.m.

Alfred is about 5 foot 4 and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt, and a hat. He is driving a Gray 2018 Chevy Equinox with license plate number AFF9695.

Anyone with information that can help to find Alfred is asked to call the New York State Police in Canandaigua at (585)-398-4100.