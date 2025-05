ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for help finding a missing man, 50, who may be in danger.

Officers believe that Jared Oswald walked away from a house on Harding Road on the city’s northwest side on Monday morning. Jared was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, green t-shirt, and blue jeans. He is about 5 foot 8.

Anyone with information that can help to find Jared is asked to call 911.