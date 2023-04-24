Missing Person: 14-year-old last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old who is believed to be in danger. Gracie Vanlandingham is from Syracuse but went missing in Rochester.

She was last seen on Seneca Parkway on Sunday. Gracie is 5 foot 3, 150 pounds, has brown hair, and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and rainbow-colored Crocs.

“Due to the circumstances of her disappearance, it is believed that she may be in danger,” said a statement from RPD.

RPD is asking anyone with information that can help to find Gracie to call 911.