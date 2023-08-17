Missing person alert canceled for 77-year-old man

UPDATE: The missing person alert for Isaac Harris has been canceled.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a missing 77-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease last seen in Rochester.

Isaac Harris was last seen on Rauber Street, on the city’s north side between North Clinton Avenue and Joseph Avenue, on Tuesday around 5 p.m. RPD says he may need medical attention.

Isaac was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans. He is about 5 foot 8, about 190 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. If you have any information that can help to find Isaac, please call 911.