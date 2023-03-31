Missing Person: Jalynn Taylor, 14, last seen in Hamlin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding missing 14-year-old Jalynn Taylor.

She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday close to Hollow Drive in the Town of Hamlin. She is 5 foot 4 and 110 pounds.

She was reportedly last seen riding a black bicycle. She was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and gold/black vans sneakers. Her hoodie had purple lettering that say “you make it all happen, it’s possible”.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says she is not believed to be in danger. If you have any information that can help to find her, please call 911.