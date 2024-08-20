Missing: Romulus man, 54, who often visits the City of Rochester

ROMULUS, N.Y. — Seneca County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 54-year-old man from Romulus who frequently visits the City of Rochester.

Steven Langley hasn’t been seen in over three weeks. His family reported him missing. Deputies aren’t sure whether he has a car or is on foot.

Steven is 5 foot 8, has hazel eyes, has a goatee, and is bald. Anyone with information that can help to find Seven is asked to call Seneca County’s investigator at (315)-220-3443 or email jaltemari@co.seneca.ny.us.