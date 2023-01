HENRIETTA, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Henrietta.

She is 16-year-old Avalon Salter-Talbert. She is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen leaving the Red Roof Inn on West Henrietta Road around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say she was wearing a light pink jacket and black sweatpants. If you think you’ve seen her, you are asked to call police.