Missing: Three teens last seen at Penfield Road group home
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find three missing teens who left a group home on Penfield Road on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m.
Deputies are looking for Jamotti Fulton, 13, Amya Hester, 14, and Paris Ford, 15. Deputies don’t believe they’re in danger. Here’s more information:
- Jamotti Fulton is 5 foot 1. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and tan jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
- Amya Hester is 5 foot 2. She has pink hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink vest, black long sleeve shirt, and black pants.
- Paris Ford is 5 foot 2. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.