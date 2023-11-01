Missing U of R professor found dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say Heikki Rantakari, the missing University of Rochester professor, has been found dead.

Video from the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 21 shows the Boston man falling from a pedestrian bridge into the Genesee River. Since then, RPD’s scuba team has been searching the river along with drones and the New York State Police Aviation Unit.

Rantakari checked into a rental home and was supposed to teach a class at the University of Rochester the next morning. When he failed to show up, police were called.