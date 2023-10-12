Webster Police looking for missing vulnerable 69-year-old man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Daniel Mastrodonato is a 69-year-old missing vulnerable man with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was born on 09/09/1954, he’s 5’11”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Carmel Court in Webster and went missing between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Mastrodonato was driving a 2021 black Nissan Altima with New York registration DCY1800. He no longer has the facial hair he had in the photo.