ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman who is possibly in danger.

Missy McFadden was last seen around Cataract Street off St. Paul Street on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans. She is about 5 foot 8 with black, curly hair.

Anyone with information that can help to find Missy is asked to call 911.