Missing: Woman, 42, last seen Wednesday in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old woman, Stephenie Underwood, last seen on Wednesday around noon in Batavia.

Stephenie was last seen wearing tan sweatpants and a black long-sleeved shirt. She is about 5 foot 2, 126 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information that can help to find Stephenie is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370..