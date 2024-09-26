‘MJ’, musical about Michael Jackson, is coming to West Herr Auditorium Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “MJ”, a four-time Tony award-winning musical about Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking 1992 world tour, is coming to the West Herr Auditorium Theatre.

Tickets for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League show go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. The show will run from Dec. 17 through 22. You can get tickets through Ticketmaster here or the Auditorium Theatre’s box office.

The music looks at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. The show has sold out crowds on Broadway, across North America, and London’s West End.