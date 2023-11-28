MLK Memorial Park Ice Rink opens for the season 

ROCHESTER, N.Y – Rochester’s outdoor ice-skating rink at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at 353 Court Street opened on Tuesday for the season and runs through March 10.

Regular open skate sessions are noon to 8:50 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. Adult-only free skate sessions run 1:50 to 3:10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Individual admission fees are $5 for adults; $2 for youth 17 and under; and $14 maximum for families. The skate rental fee is $3; and the ice-bike rental fee is $10.

During the Roc Holiday Village Dec. 1 through Dec. 23, skating hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The rink will be closed on the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

