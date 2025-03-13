Mobile DMV unit comes to Salvation Army on West Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army on West Avenue is the latest place to host a mobile DMV unit.

The mobile unit runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. People can access a variety of services including license and vehicle registration renewal.

On Wednesday, the mobile DMV unit stopped at the East Rochester Town Hall. The DMV assistant manager says the mobile DMV can be a quicker way for people to get DMV services done and it’s a great resource for people who can’t make it to a main office.