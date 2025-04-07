Mobile Museum of Tolerance makes stop in Buffalo ahead of Sabres game

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Mobile Museum of Tolerance made a stop in Western New York outside the KeyBank Center for the Sabres game on Sunday.

The museum is a self-contained classroom on wheels where people can learn about the Holocaust, hate, discrimination, and inclusivity. The visit was in partnership with the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

“Being thought leaders about dealing with hate and combating hate, we want them to come off the mobile and to be ambassadors out in the community to identify identity-based hate and know what to do when they see it or experience,” said Miriam Abramovich, CEO of the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance has visited more than 30 schools so far in Western New York. The Sabres also won their game against the Bruins 6-3.

