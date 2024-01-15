Mobile sports betting in NY shatters revenue records
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State’s first two years of legal mobile sports betting has shattered national records for revenue.
In 2023 mobile sports betting made $862 million for New York. That, combined with the amount made in 2022, totals $693 million, plus $200 million in licensing fees, adds up to $1.75 billion generated in total since legal mobile sports betting started in 2021.
The state has collected $1.55 billion in taxes on those bets.
The tax revenue goes toward education, youth sports programming, gambling addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services.