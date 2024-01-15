Mobile sports betting in NY shatters revenue records

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State’s first two years of legal mobile sports betting has shattered national records for revenue.

In 2023 mobile sports betting made $862 million for New York. That, combined with the amount made in 2022, totals $693 million, plus $200 million in licensing fees, adds up to $1.75 billion generated in total since legal mobile sports betting started in 2021.

The state has collected $1.55 billion in taxes on those bets.

The tax revenue goes toward education, youth sports programming, gambling addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services.