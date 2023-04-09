Mochinut plans expansion after success in Rochester region

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – If you have a sweet tooth, there’s a place you’ll definitely want to stop by, the first location opened in Henrietta. Based on its success, the owners already have plans for expansion across the Rochester area.

Mochi donut is a donut that originated from Hawaii, which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.

So, what makes this bakery so unique? Franchise Owner Yinghui Sun said that Mochinut is not your traditional donut, describing it as more of a soft, not as sweet, chewy, but tasty treat.

Now if you’re like me, there really isn’t a donut I’m not willing to try, and the treats offered at Mochinut are no exception. Opening its Henrietta franchise in January 2023, it’s success has already led to plans to expand into Irondequoit later this year.

The store has expanded across the United States, into major cities like Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, and now Rochester. Places where Sun said the business has experienced it’s greatest success.

“Rochester is known for having diverse food selections, and we think by bringing another kind of different type of bakery choice to the community, we are bringing more selections to the people in Rochester,” said Sun.

You can get your Mochinuts either cold or hot, and you can expect to find unique flavors like Vietnamese coffee, macha, mango flavor, and guava. They also have unique items that you wouldn’t find in an ordinary donut shop, like Korean corn dogs. Other treats are available as the Henrietta location plans an expansion of its own, something that’s sure to please just about anyone.