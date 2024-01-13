Mom charged with assaulting Brockport School District employee on school bus

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Hamlin woman faces charges after allegedly hitting a Brockport School District employee in the face on the bus.

Crystal L. Ames, 31, of Hamlin, was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say this happened Tuesday on Redman Road in Clarkson.

Ames is accused of forcing her way on the bus and removing her daughter. Then, deputies say, she got back on the bus and punched a school employee in the face.

Investigators say Ames’ 10-year-old daughter had called her mom saying a school employee inappropriately touched her on the bus. But deputies say there’s no evidence that happened.

The Brockport district superintendent says video from cameras on the bus show all district employees acted appropriately.