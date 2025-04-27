Mom sets up GoFundMe for 12-year-old son’s medical treatment after hit-and-run leaves him unresponsive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 12-year-old boy named Elijah remains unresponsive after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on April 16 on Avenue D and Bauman Street. The driver exited the vehicle, had a brief exchange with Elijah’s father, then left the scene.

Elijah was in a coma for more than a week and is still not responsive. His mother, Rasheema Harris, established a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses.

The man who hit him still has not been found. Elijah’s family and the mayor are calling for that driver to turn himself in.

