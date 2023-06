ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A memorial currently sits outside Flour City Station for 41-year-old Kimanhi Hinds.

A vigil and balloon release were held for him there on Saturday. Hinds was shot inside the bar in the early morning of Memorial Day. He died at the scene.

A security guard was also shot, but he survived.

No arrests have been made yet in this murder. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.