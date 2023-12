ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Powerball jackpot is continuing to grow after there was no winner in Saturday night’s $620 million drawing.

It’s the fourth drawing of the year that is more than half a million dollars. The next drawing is set for Monday night and is estimated to be worth more than $638 million.

If you chose the cash option, you would get around $321 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.