Monopoly Scottie replica arrives at the Strong National Museum of Play

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Monopoly is coming to life outside the Strong Museum National of Play!

A 10-foot-tall, 14-foot-long Scottie replica arrived within the last week or so. It’s part of the Strong’s new Hasbro Game Park and will be one of several Monopoly pieces in the garden. The entire garden will be dedicated to iconic board games, such as Candy Land, Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble and more.

The Strong will be closed from June 19 through June 29 to prepare for the expansion’s grand opening. It will open to the public June 30.